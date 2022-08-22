Kayla Gonzales

Shelby's Kalya Gonzales sprints toward the finish line during Monday's Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational at Madison.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales three-peated on Monday afternoon.

Gonzales won her third Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational championship on an overcast afternoon at Madison. It was her second title in a row Gonzales after winning her first as a freshman in 2019.

GALLERY: Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational

The Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational was held Monday at Madison. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 25

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments