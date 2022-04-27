SHELBY -- Colton Montgomery has been a swimmer since he was 5 years old. He is now 12 years old and has been breaking records continuously for the last couple of seasons.
Colton has broken Y swim records that go back to 1982, and 2007, and this year broke a league record in the 100 freestyle.
Montgomery is a member of Shelby’s Y Stingrays. His coach, Andy Muntis, was a swimmer at Colonel Crawford High School and has been the assistant of the Shelby Y Stingrays for several years. Next year he will co-coach the swimming team with Bailey White at Shelby High School.
Montgomery and Muntis
Colton Montgomery is a member of Shelby’s Y Stingrays. He is shown here with his coach, Andy Muntis, who was a swimmer at Colonel Crawford High School.
Colton Montgomery has quite a collection of swimming awards.
Colton Montgomery
Muntis will also be coaching Colton’s older sister, Emma, who swims for the SHS swim team. Emma and Colton are rivals at times.
Colton does his best to beat Emma in various events and wins enough to be competitive. He says he knows it irritates his older sister, but she accepts it with good nature.
The Stingrays season ranges from September until the end of March. A swimmer who is on the SHS swim team can participate in the Stingrays competitions if they are able to attend at least three meets.
SHS swimming season ranges from November through February. Emma Montgomery has been able to participate for both teams and places high in numerous events.
Colton noted Michael Phelps has always been his role model. He likes meeting people at swim meets because they share a common interest.
Colton swims year-round and has considered swimming in college and has thought of becoming a swim coach.
