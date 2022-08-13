SHELBY -- Gary Music never planned on becoming a 10th-degree black belt when he began a martial arts career 50 years ago. He simply enjoyed the structure, fitness and confidence that came with the program.
Yet, that's exactly what happened Aug. 6 during a ceremony at the Music Karate and Kettlebell Compound, surrounded by family, friends and students, an event that also saw him receive a lifetime achievement award.
"Becoming a 10th degree black belt was not a goal of mine. And when I heard it announced at the black belt test, it was the first time I ever really thought about it," the 61-year-old retired military member said.
"Now, however, I’m accepting it with grace. I’m proud of our organization and I would simply like to thank everyone involved with the decision at the Shurite Kempo Technique Association," said Music, who began training in Sang Moo Kwan Taekwondo in 1972 at age 12.
Music offered special thanks to his wife, Reneta, a martial arts instructor who has earned the Hanshi title, meaning "exemplary teacher."
"Without her, I would never have achieved this rank," he said, also credited two other Grandmaster instructors, Hanshi Noel and Hanshi Molinaro, for their years of loyal and dedicated training.
Music has been involved in martial arts training without a break for half a century, labeling it a continuous path of “Do” or self improvement.
"Karate training was my vehicle through life to improve my mind, body and soul. During my 22 years in the military and 10 years of federal government service, I worked many jobs that required intensive training.
"Martial arts enabled me to break this task into fundamentals so that I could reverse engineer and learn any task that I needed to. Now that I am retired, karate-do training keeps me physically fit and mentally prepared for the tasks I still encounter during the day," Music said.
He said achieving the 10th "Dan" is not the end, just another step on the journey.
"Now, however, the hard part begins. I have to live up to this title," Music said. "As an older gentleman I feel secure knowing that I can protect myself and my family."
