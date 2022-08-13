Gary Music

Shelby resident Gary Music recently earned his 10th degree black belt from the Shurite Kempo Technique Association. (Submitted photo)

SHELBY -- Gary Music never planned on becoming a 10th-degree black belt when he began a martial arts career 50 years ago. He simply enjoyed the structure, fitness and confidence that came with the program.

Yet, that's exactly what happened Aug. 6 during a ceremony at the Music Karate and Kettlebell Compound, surrounded by family, friends and students, an event that also saw him receive a lifetime achievement award.

