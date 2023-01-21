Logan Bernat

Ontario's Logan competes in the 100 yard backstroke during Saturday's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Swim Championships at Ontario. Bernat won the event in 58.60.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Baylie White didn’t bring a change of clothes, but she could've used them. Shelby’s girls coach was in need of a dry outfit after Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Swim Championships.

White took an impromptu dip in the pool at Ontario Middle School after the Whippets upset Ontario to win the girls team title.

