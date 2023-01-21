It was the first time a team other than Ontario won the MOAC girls team crown since the Warriors joined the conference for the 2017-18 school year.
Shelby edged Ontario by the narrowest of margins, scoring 159 points to Ontario’s 156. Marion Pleasant (86.5), Galion (76), Marion Harding (62.5) and River Valley (38) rounded out the scoring on the girls side.
In boys action, Ontario won every event but one and piled up 194 points to three-peat as MOAC champ. River Valley (94) was a distant second, followed by Shelby (88), Marion Pleasant (66), Galion (47) and Marion Harding (44).
“It’s awesome,” a soaking wet White said shortly after exiting the pool. “We definitely weren’t expecting it going into it just because Ontario is so stacked.
"We’re happy everything worked out the way we hoped it would.”
The Whippets got off to a strong start, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:59.69. The foursome of Rees Lewis, Emma Montgomery, Zoe McNary and Elli Mayer sailed to the win after Ontario disqualified.
A sophomore, Montgomery also won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.19 and the 500 freestyle — an event she qualified for the state meet as a freshman — in 5:35.56. McNary won an individual title in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.72.
“We definitely knew that it would be close,” Montgomery said of the chase for the team title. “We tried to go in with good motivation. Everyone was encouraging and giving high fives.”
Ontario’s Brie Trumpower broke her own MOAC records in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. She won the 50 in 24.30 and took the 100 in 52.85. The senior multi-event All-Ohioan also was a member of the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams. She was joined on the 200 unit by Grace Them, Joie Simmering and Tessa Crum, winning in 1:42.93. Trumpower, Them and Crum teamed with Haley Damron to win the 400 free relay in 3:50.82.
“We’ve had a pretty hard couple of weeks, but I think we’re all doing great,” Trumpower said.
Other individual winners were Galion’s Miranda Stone in the 100 backstroke (1:06.20) and Marion Pleasant’s Jenna Hollenbaugh in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.90).
In boys action, Ontario won every individual event except one and swept the three relays. Alex Rose won both the 50 free (23.13) and the 100 butterfly (55.93), while freshman Grantham Trumpower won the 200 individual medley (2:02.22) and the 100 free (49.46). Other individual winners for Ontario were Colin Cordrey in the 200 free (1:51.15), Duncan McLean in the 500 free (5:42.40) and Logan Bernat in the 100 back (58.60). Marion Pleasant’s Ben Dunham won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.63.
Cordrey came within one second of breaking older brother Kenton’s MOAC record of 1:50.15 200 free. That record has stood since 2018.
“I tried, but I didn’t get it,” Colin Cordrey said. “We have a strong group of guys. To win all the races but one is pretty good.”
All three of Ontario’s relay teams broke MOAC records. Cordrey joined Bernat, McLean and Rose to win the 200 medley relay in 1:44.32. Bernat teamed with Grantham Trumpower, Hunter Petit and Evan Ruhe to win the 200 free relay in 1:32.64. The foursome of Grantham Trumpower, Petit, Rose and Cordrey won the 400 free relay in 3:21.90.
“We did a hard practice yesterday and we almost all swam best times,” Petit said. “I think everyone did great.”