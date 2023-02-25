Alex Rose

Ontario's Alex Rose dives into the pool during the finals of the 200 freestyle relay during the finals of the Division II state swimming tournament at Canton's C.T. Branin Natatorium. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

CANTON — Ontario’s 200-yard freestyle relay team nearly struck gold Friday evening.

The foursome of freshman Grantham Trumpower and seniors Hunter Petit, Alex Rose and Colin Cordrey finished second in the ‘A’ Final during the Division II state swimming championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

GALLERY: Division II State Swimming Tournament

The final of the Division II state swimming tournament were held Friday at Canton's C.T. Branin Natatorium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 37

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.