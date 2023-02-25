CANTON — Ontario’s 200-yard freestyle relay team nearly struck gold Friday evening.
The foursome of freshman Grantham Trumpower and seniors Hunter Petit, Alex Rose and Colin Cordrey finished second in the ‘A’ Final during the Division II state swimming championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium.
The Warriors finished in 1:26.57 seconds, shaving .29 off their school-record preliminary time of 1:26.86.
The silver medal in the 200 free relay helped Ontario to a program-best eighth-place finish in the final team standings. The Warriors finished with 76 points, while Lexington was ninth with 68.
Hunting Valley University won the Division II boys team title with 290.5 points. University edged Ontario in the 200 free relay finals, winning the state title in 1:25.93.
“It was crazy,” Cordrey said of placing second. “After district when we found out we were seeded second, it was mind-boggling.”
The Warriors had the best time in Thursday’s preliminaries, while University was seeded third going into the finals. University sliced almost two full seconds off its preliminary time (1:27.91).
“University did amazing. They dropped a ton of time,” Petit said. “We can’t be too disappointed because we were faster today than we were in the prelims.”
The same foursome teamed up to place fifth in the 400 free relay, finishing in 3:14.87. Individually, Rose placed 11th in the 50 freestyle (21.86) and Cordrey was 15th in the 100 free (48.37).
“I would have to say it is (Ontario coach) Chad Wright working his magic,” Rose said. “We felt like we belonged here.”
Lexington junior Ivan Prykhodko took fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 56.58 seconds. Sophomore teammate Trey Nickoli joined Prykhodko in the ‘A’ Final and placed seventh in 59.01.
It was the first time in program history that two Lex swimmers swam in the ‘A’ Final in the same event.
“I’m proud of how I swam and I was really happy for Trey. I thought he had gone his fastest at the district meet, but he dropped another second in the state prelims,” Prykhodko said. “We’re going to work really hard to get those top spots on the podium next year. This year was a learning year.”
Nickoli agreed.
“It’s crazy, especially being a junior and a sophomore,” Nickoli said. “We’ve still got next year and I’m just excited to drop more time.”
Lexington freshman Cooper Watters placed 11th in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 4:52.65. Watters was also a member of Lexington’s 400 freestyle relay team that finished 10th in 3:18.42. He teamed with Prykhodko, junior Isaac McFadden and sophomore Oden Bell.
The Lex 200 medley relay team of Prykhodko, Nickoli, McFadden and sophomore Joe Hathaway finished ninth in 1:39.22.
The Ontario 200 medley relay foursome of Petit, sophomore Logan Bernat, senior Duncan McLean and sophomore Evan Ruhe was 14th in 1:41.53. The Colonel Crawford quartet of Landon Sutter, Branyan Rowland, Nate Eachus and Lane Kozinski was 16h in 1:42.11.
On the girls side, Ontario tied for 12th in the final team standings with 60 points. Hathaway Brown won the team title with 308 points.
Ontario senior Brie Trumpower capped a sensational high school career by finishing fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.27) and eighth in the 100 free (52.45). Trumpower teamed with freshmen Joie Simmering, Tessa Crum and Grace Them to place sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.85) and 13th in the 400 free relay (3:41.11).
“I really don’t have words right now. It’s surreal,” Trumpower said. “I’m so proud of our hole team. They did amazing.
“It’s more than I could have ever asked for. These four years have been the most fun years of my life.”
Colonel Crawford’s 400 freestyle relay team of Ava Finnan, Abby Martin, Brynn Bruner and Ashtyn Rickel was 16th in 3:44.06.