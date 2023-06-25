TA at Mid Ohio

Brazilian racer Rafa Matos celebrates his victory Sunday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. (Trans Am Series photo)

LEXINGTON -- Rafa Matos had the perfect weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, earning the maximum available points in pursuit of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series championship.

Matos, a racer from Brazil, earned the pole and led the 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic from flag to flag Sunday in dominating fashion to win his 20th race in the series, adding to his Peterson Racing team’s tally of podium finishes in 2023 and moving up a spot in the championship standings.

