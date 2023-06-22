LEXINGTON — There’s a new name and title sponsor, but vintage sports car fans can rest easy.
The Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio — a three-day spectacle formerly known as the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio — promises to deliver all the same entertainment and excitement as in years past.
The event, the longest-running spectator weekend on the Mid-Ohio schedule, will feature racing from six different series which collectively are known as the SpeedTour. Practice and qualifying get under way Friday with racing scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
“We are grateful to have Permco on board as the new entitlement partner for this celebration of vintage sports cars and the historic Trans Am Series,” Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust said. “With their passion for sports car racing, I am looking forward to the next chapter in the Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio event.”
In addition to the Trans Am Series, other SpeedTour series include International GT, Prototype Spring Series Association, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.). The FR Americas and F4 U.S. series feature up-and-coming open-wheel drivers.
The real star of the weekend, however, is the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. The SVRA’s class races have long been popular with Mid-Ohio fans and the new title sponsor.
“We are thrilled at the opportunity to sponsor such an exciting event,” Permco Chief Operating Officer Robby Shell said in a release. “I am fourth generation in our Permco family business, and I can’t recall any generation of Shell family members who didn’t have a love affair with sports cars.”