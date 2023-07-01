Corri Vermilya

Loudonville's Corri Vermilya takes a shot in a Mid-Buckeye Conference win at Lucas. (Richland Source file photo)

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s stay in Division II was a brief one.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released divisional breakdowns for girls and boys basketball earlier this week and Madison was one of six girls teams across the state to move up to Division I for the upcoming school year.

Tags