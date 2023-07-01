MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s stay in Division II was a brief one.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released divisional breakdowns for girls and boys basketball earlier this week and Madison was one of six girls teams across the state to move up to Division I for the upcoming school year.
The Rams competed in the Division II postseason last winter for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The OHSAA uses enrollment figures from the Ohio Department of Education and competitive balance data from the previous school year to determine the adjusted enrollment for each member school.
Schools are then assigned to one of four enrollment divisions for girls and boys basketball.
With an adjusted female enrollment number of 323, Madison will be among the smallest Division I schools in the state. The cutoff for Division I is 320.
The only other girls team in the area that will be on the move this winter is Loudonville. The Redbirds will drop to Division IV after playing in the Division III tournament last year.
Loudonville won a Division IV district championship in 2021 and was Division IV district runner-up in 2022 before moving up to Division III last year.
Loudonville’s Corri Vermilya was Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year last year. The rising senior finished third in Ohio Ms. Basketball balloting and has verbally committed to Ashland University.
With an adjusted female enrollment figure of 112, Loudonville is among the biggest Division IV programs in the state. The cutoff for Division III is 113.
While the Loudonville girls team dropped a division, the boys program will move up to Division III after competing in the Division IV postseason last year. Louonville’s adjusted male enrollment figure is 122. The Division III-IV cutoff is 121.
Mapleton is the only other area boys team to be reclassified for the upcoming season.
The Mounties competed in the Division IV tournament last year but will move up to Division III for the 2023-24 season.