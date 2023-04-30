MANSFIELD — The hills may have been a little bigger than they were accustomed to, but members of the Possum Run Ski Team conquered the Rocky Mountains.
The Snow Trails-based racing outfit placed 11th out of 65 teams competing at the 2023 NASTAR National Championship earlier this month at Snowmass Village, Colorado.
“There were kids from all over the United States and abroad, including a couple of kids from New Zealand,” said Genelle Eggerton Glorioso, one of the team’s coaches. “There were kids from out west who ski mountains every day. Our kids did a great job.”
Founded in 1968, NASTAR (National Standard Race) is the world’s largest grassroots ski racing organization. According to the organization’s website, there are more than 100,000 NASTAR races contested at more than 100 participating resorts across the country.
Snow Trails hosted four NASTAR junior race series events during the 2022-23 season.
“Snow Trails has NASTAR programming as part of their race program. So when kids enter races at Snow Trails, that gives them the opportunity to qualify for nationals,” Glorioso aid. “It’s based on a handicap system. You have a pacesetter and that pacesetter is how the handicap is determined.
"Skiers are placed in categories (Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze) for nationals.”
Pacesetters at the NASTAR National Championship included national team alpine skiers Wiley Maple, Erik Arvidsson and Kyle Negomir.
Possum Run Ski Team members who competed in Colorado included Juniper Parker, Ethan Eggerton, Ace Clark, Justin O’Dell, Vayda Applegate, Eric Splete, Olivia Splete, Calvin Splete, Ashton Splete, Tina Baker, Lily Baker and Norah Baker. Duffy Carto is the team’s head coach.
“All of our kids and adults racers either moved up a division or skied in their division’s Race of Champions,” Glorioso said. “If a child raced in the Bronze division and had a Silver division time according to the pacesetter, they would move up a bracket and race the next day.
“I think our biggest accomplishment was placing 11th out of 65 teams,” Glorioso said. “It a successful trip.”