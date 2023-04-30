Possum Run Ski Team

Members of the Possum Run Ski Team competed at the NASTAR National Championship earlier this month at Snowmass Village, Colorado.

 submitted photo

MANSFIELD — The hills may have been a little bigger than they were accustomed to, but members of the Possum Run Ski Team conquered the Rocky Mountains.

The Snow Trails-based racing outfit placed 11th out of 65 teams competing at the 2023 NASTAR National Championship earlier this month at Snowmass Village, Colorado.

