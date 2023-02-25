Noah Robinson

Plymouth's Noah Robinson takes down Crestview's Caleb Cunningham during the 215-pound championship match at Saturday's Division III sectional tournament at Plymouth High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

PLYMOUTH — In a tournament that included two of the top four teams in the state and three projected state champions, Plymouth’s Noah Robinson stole the show.

A sophomore 215-pounder, Robinson won a sectional championship with a second-period pin of Crestview’s Caleb Cunningham in the finals of Saturday’s Division III sectional tournament at Plymouth High School.

GALLERY: Division III Sectional Wrestling Tournament

The Division III sectional wrestling tournament was held Saturday at Plymouth High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.