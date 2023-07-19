LEXINGTON -- The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course are hosting the Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this weekend.
The event, running July 21 to 23, is presented by Royal Enfield for the 28th year at the facility in north central Ohio.
It will be the 31st anniversary event overall for the AMA as one of the largest annual gatherings in the world focused solely on celebrating the history of motorcycling in America.
An abundance of racing, a massive swap meet, vendors, Q&A and information sessions on motorcycle topics, new demo rides, and other off-track entertainment choices are all in store for attendees. This year's grand marshal is AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and multi-talented road, motocross, AMA Supercross and Superbike racer Steve Wise.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization that works to preserve motorcycling in the United States.
Nearly all of the 380-acre property is utilized to host this annual motorcycle gathering including road racing on the traditional 2.4-mile, 15-turn natural terrain road course.
Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world's largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders' interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year.
The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.
Road Racing
Friday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Practice for all riders)
Saturday, July 22, 8-11 a.m. (Practice); 12 p.m. (Races - 6 Laps)
Sunday, July 23, 8-10 a.m. (Practice);10 a.m. & 12 p.m. (Races - 6 Laps)
Hare Scrambles
Friday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Motocross
Saturday, July 22, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trials
Sunday, July 23, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Vintage Flat Track (At Ashland County Fairgrounds): Saturday, July 22, 6 p.m.
AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series
(Admission fees at Ashland: $25 Box Seat, $20 General Admission, $10 for children under 12, free for children under 5; Box Seat included with purchase of Ashland Dinner Ride for $50 donation to AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.)
Pit Bike Exhibition Racing
Friday, July 21, 6 p.m.
Old Bike Barn Crossroads
Throughout the weekend in the Mid-Ohio infield, this is the location for the AMA Stage and AMA Event Tent featuring Q&A sessions with the Grand Marshal Steve Wise, motorcycling information sessions, Kenda Tires Kids Area, food trucks, and the place to gather and get event information.
Motorcycle Demo Rides
Royal Enfield will be on site to offer rides on their latest motorcycle models. Pre-registration is required as spots will fill up.
Old Bike Barn/AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show**
Saturday, July 22, Registration open until 12 p.m.; judging begins at 12 p.m., Entry fee $10 per bike
Lap for History**
Ride your bike around Mid-Ohio led by Grand Marshal Steve Wise. Pre-registration required with at $10 donation to the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation.
Friday, July 21, 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 23, 11 a.m.
Swap Meet
Open daily featuring 1,000 vendors
Wall of Death and Moto Motion
Shows daily in the infield
Event Website: vintagemotorcycledays.com
Track Website: midohio.com
Facebook: @MidOhioSportsCarCourse
Twitter: @Mid_Ohio
Instagram: @officialmidohio
#AMAVMD
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers an exceptional family value. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult, plus free parking is available. Weekend General Admission is $70, $50 for Friday or Saturday and $35 for Sunday. Tickets are $10 additional at the gate. Tent and motor home camping is available on site. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com or by phone at 419-884-4000.
To view the on track schedule and fan activities, check the official event website.
After AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days on Monday, July 24, The Mid-Ohio School offers Performance Track Riding for sportbike owners. This is an exceptional opportunity to get track time and learn the ins and outs of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Enroll at midohioschool.com.