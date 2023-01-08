Mason Turnbaugh

Ontario's Mason Turnbaugh wrestles Galion's Aydan Reyes during the 138-pound semifinals of the 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational at Mansfield Senior's Pete Henry Gym on Saturday.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Ontario's Mason Turnbaugh claimed family bragging rights Saturday night inside Pete Henry Gym.

Considering his family’s wrestling pedigree, that’s heady stuff.

GALLERY: 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational

The 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational was held over the weekend at Mansfield Senior's Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments