Brie Trumpower

Ontario's Brie Trumpower swims the anchor leg go the 200 freestyle relay during Saturday's Division II sectional swim meet at Malabar Intermediate School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Ontario’s Trumpower siblings put on a show Saturday at Frank Bartholow Natatorium.

Brie, a senior, and freshman brother Grantham each won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relay teams at the Division II sectional swim meet.

