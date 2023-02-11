Brie won the 200 yard freestyle in a sectional-record 1 minute, 56.57 seconds and sailed to victory in the 100 free (53.86), while anchoring the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. She was joined by freshmen Grace Them, Joie Simmering and Tessa Crum on both teams. The foursome won the 200 in 1:43.91 and the 400 in 3:49.07.
Grantham Trumpower won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.40 and the 100 freestyle in 50:11. He teamed with seniors Hunter Petit, Alex Rose and Colin Cordrey to win the 200 free relay in 1:33.54 and the 400 free relay in 3:29.12.
“We’re very happy with the way things went today,” Ontario coach Deb Henry said. “Everybody we thought would get out, got out and probably a handful more so we’re very pleased.”
Ontario’s Them won an individual title in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.90). Other individual champs included Shelby’s Emma Montgomery in the 200 individual medley (2:21.59), Galion’s Miranda Stone in the 50 freestyle (26.05), Colonel Crawford’s Ashtyn Rickel in the 500 freestyle (5:28.20) and Brynn Bruner in the 100 backstroke (1:01.99) and Mansfield Senior’s Madelyn Cramer in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.60).
Colonel Crawford’s Bruner and Rickel teamed with Ava Finnan and Abby Martin to win the 200 medley relay in 1:56.92.
Lexington’s Cooper Watters won a pair of individual events. He took the 200 freestyle in 2:03.40 and the 500 free in 5:15.50. Teammate Ivan Prykhodko won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.43.
Other individual individual boys winners were Shelby’s Wyatt McKenzie in the 50 freestyle (23.14), Crestview’s James McPherran in the 100 butterfly (57.20) and Colonel Crawford’s Landon Sutter in the 100 backstroke (56.45). The Lexington quartet of Prykhodko, Joe Hathaway, Trey Nickoli and Isaac McFadden won the 200 medley relay in 1:44.18.
“We had a very good meet,” Lexington coach Brock Spurling said. “We had lots of lifetime best swims.
“The kids have worked very hard this year. We saw a lot of kids step up today.”