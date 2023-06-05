Danny King
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — Danny King, a 2021 graduate of Ontario High School, has started The Danny King ChangeUp Charity, a nonprofit geared towards helping financially-burdened youth athletes the chance to play baseball or softball by providing financial support and/or gently used equipment to families.

The Charity plans to start awarding financial support to youth ball players beginning this fall.

The Danny King ChangeUp Charity

Tags