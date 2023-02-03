TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Taylor Huff is out of breath, but the new addition to the Florida State women’s soccer program couldn’t be more content.
“Right now I’m literally running to class,” Huff said in a phone conversation earlier this week. “It’s a constant go-go-go. I’m always busy, but it’s the good kind of busy so I’m totally fine with it.”
Huff hasn’t slowed down much since leading Madison to a Division II state championship in the fall of 2020. The ultra-athletic midfielder starred for the University of Tennessee for two seasons.
She was the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021 and a third-team All-American last fall. In between, she was asked to participate in the U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team training camp as the team prepared for last year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup.
While she valued her time in Knoxville and the relationships she built with her coaches, teammates and the community, Huff came to realize she needed to make a move in order to advance her soccer career.
She entered the transfer portal in mid-December and landed at Florida State shortly thereafter, reuniting with FSU coach Brian Pensky. It was Pensky who recruited Huff to Tennessee and coached her during her freshman season before taking the FSU job.
“It was a very difficult decision for me. I had a very good experience at Tennessee. I just wanted more,” Huff said. “The players at Tennessee are some of my best friends, but from a soccer standpoint, I needed a little bit more if I’m going to accomplish the soccer goals I want to accomplish.”
Florida State presented the best opportunity to pursue a national championship. The Seminoles won it all in 2021 and reached the Final Four under Pensky last fall.
“The girls here are amazing,” Huff said, “Everyone here has a goal of playing pro or getting on the women’s national team. It’s cool to be in that environment.
“It’s 100 percent a full-time job. We have position-based training two days a week, then team training two days a week. We lift and condition Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Florida State had three players taken in the top nine picks in this year’s National Women’s Soccer League draft. The 12-team NWSL is at the top of the food chain in American women’s pro soccer.
“Most of the national team players like Alex Morgan play in the NWSL,” Huff said. “There’s another women’s league in England, the Women’s Super League. There are opportunities overseas to play and it is a very high level.”
Huff recently had the opportunity dip her toe in international waters. Soccer across the Atlantic is everything she thought it would be.
“I got to play in England over Christmas break and we played against Everton, which is one of the big clubs in England. That was a cool experience,” Huff said. “One of my favorite players is Jess Park. She is on loan from Manchester City and she was there. I got to play against her and that was so neat.
“I definitely would like to go overseas. I’ve always wanted to play for Man City, so that would be my dream job.”
There’s another job Huff has her sights set on. Earning a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team would be a dream come true.
“They’re getting ready for the Women’s World Cup (to be held in July in Australia and New Zealand) so it wouldn’t happen this year, but maybe four years after that,” Huff said. “That would be amazing.”
For now, Huff will focus on her new opportunity at Florida State. So what’s the weather like in Tallahassee in January?
“I’m in shorts and a tee-shirt right now,” Huff said. “It’s blue skies and sunshine.”