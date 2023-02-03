Taylor Huff
Buy Now

Madison's Taylor Huff (13) poses with her teammates after winning the Division II state championship at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Taylor Huff is out of breath, but the new addition to the Florida State women’s soccer program couldn’t be more content.

“Right now I’m literally running to class,” Huff said in a phone conversation earlier this week. “It’s a constant go-go-go. I’m always busy, but it’s the good kind of busy so I’m totally fine with it.”

Taylor Huff mug at Florida State

Taylor Huff will be a junior at Florida State in the fall.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments