The OHSAA Golf app powered by iWanamaker is a robust and scalable golf event management platform designed specifically for high school golf. The partnership makes the OHSAA Golf app powered by iWanamaker the official live scoring and rankings hub for OHSAA Golf beginning with the upcoming 2022 OHSAA golf season.
The OHSAA will continue to partner with Baumspage for tournament entry and data management purposes, as well.
Through its proven Golf Tournament Management Platform (iWanamaker and associated native apps), the platform will also provide athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes free access to schedules, live leaderboards, player scorecards, rankings and more.
Spectators can purchase a pass to access content and a portion of the ticket revenue is shared with the OHSAA and its member schools.
“We are excited to be in a partnership with Wanamaker Corporation,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “This will ensure fans, parents, student-athletes and school officials receive real-time results as they support Ohio student-athletes during regular and postseason golf events.”
Media members can request complimentary access by contacting Tim Stried at the OHSAA.
Wanamaker Corporation, the pioneer of online secure scoring for high school golf, has long served multiple high school state associations.
The OHSAA joins 15 states, thousands of schools, and governing bodies already using Wanamaker Corp technologies to streamline golf tournament setup, player registration, secure scoring, rankings, and data management.
"We are excited to partner with the OHSAA to bring online secure scoring, accurate golfer rankings and increased scoring integrity to all members of the Ohio high school golf community,” Wanamaker Corporation CEO Doyle Heisler said.
“Ohio has a long history of producing many prominent golfers, and together with the OHSAA, we are excited to help increase awareness and grow the sport across the state."
