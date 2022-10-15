Archie Griffin at Michigan in 1975

Archie Griffin pulls away from a defender at Michigan in 1975.

It’s been 16 years since an Ohio-born player — Troy Smith at Ohio State — won the Heisman Trophy. But Ohio has history on its side when it comes to the Heisman.

BetOhio wanted to look at trends of where most of the Heisman Trophy winners were born. Using Heisman.com, we tracked every winner’s birth state since the first Heisman Trophy was awarded in 1935.

GALLERY: Ohio Heisman winners

1 of 11
Heisman winners graphic

