 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
ANALYSIS

Ohio Cardinal Conference facing uncertainty after Mount Vernon's departure

Ohio Cardinal Conference facing uncertainty after Mount Vernon's departure

MANSFIELD — The conference carousel began spinning again last week, putting the Ohio Cardinal Conference in flux once more.

The Mount Vernon school board voted Nov. 21 to accept an invitation to join the Licking County League beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The move will end Mount Vernon’s almost decade-long affiliation with the OCC.

Ashland's Landon McFrederick drives past Mount Vernon's Ben Bridges during a Jan. 2, 2022 game at Arrow Arena.

Lexington's Bella Temple (16) and Ava Newdome (12) combine for the block of a shot by West Holmes' Allie Snyder during Thursday's Ohio Cardinal Conference match at Lexington.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred