Honda Indy 200
Submitted Photo

LEXINGTON — Fireworks will be flying this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when the NTT IndyCar Series roars into town for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid.

For the third year in a row, Ohio’s biggest annual motorsports event will coincide with the Fourth of July weekend. A fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday night with the 80-lap race scheduled to go green at 1:55 p.m. Sunday.

Tags