Mekhi Bradley

Mansfield Senior 215-pounder Mekhi Bradley controls Oakwood's Carter Stack during their opening-round match Friday at the state tournament in Columbus.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS — North central Ohio wrestlers showed out on opening day of the state tournament.

Of the 22 area wrestlers in action Friday at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center, 14 won their first-round matches and advanced to Saturday’s championship quarterfinals. Four others dropped their opening match, but rebounded with victories in the opening round of consolation matches.

The state wrestling tournament began Friday at Ohio State's  Schottenstein Center. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

Jon Metzger

Ashland 157-pounder Jon Metzger wrestles Medina's Andrew Supers in the opening round of the state tournament Friday at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.
Lauryn Davis

Hillsdale's Lauryn Davis looks to the crowd after beating Clinto-Massie's Kaylee Ramsey 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament Friday at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.

