Ashland linebacker Michael Ayers warms up before the start of a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game against Tiffin at Jack Miller Stadium.

ASHLAND — Michael Ayers has never visited the Pacific Northwest, but Ashland’s former All-American linebacker can’t wait to get his cleats on the turf in the Emerald City.

The 2022 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Ayers has agreed to sign as a priority rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

