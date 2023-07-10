SHELBY -- Nineteen-year-old Mansfield native Natalie Hershberger has quite a story to tell. At the age of five she began training in the martial art of Taekwondo and has spent years traveling around the globe competing.
She has held the world champion title numerous times and now has her sights set on the 2024 Olympics.
Ladies of all ages are encouraged to hear about her journey when she speaks at the Women’s Fund of The Shelby Foundation’s second and final lecture of 2023.
On Monday, July 31, Natalie will share her inspirational story of breaking down gender stereotypes, perseverance, dedication, and life balance. She is a respected athlete and author of “Kick it Fit with Natalie” and “Tough Girls Finish First” and understands the value of setting a goal and working towards it.
Carrie Kemerer, Foundation director, encourages women, young and old, to attend.
“This will be a presentation that will resonate with all women, especially young girls. I’ve heard Natalie speak before and she is an impressive young lady who has already led an exceptional life.”
Program will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelby Community and Senior Center, 154 N. Gamble Street. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The cost of each lecture is $15, which includes dinner, but there is no fee for members of “100 Women for Shelby.” For more information and to register for the lecture, visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org.
About the Women's Fund
The Shelby Foundation established the Women’s Fund in 2009 to empower women of all ages to achieve their full potential and thrive as members of our community by promoting intellectual, physical, emotional, social, economic, and cultural growth. To learn more about the Foundation or Women’s Fund, call 419-342-3686.