Natalie Hershberger - 2024 Olympic hopeful

Natalie Hershberger, of Mansfield, is shown here as a member of the U.S. Junior National Taekwondo Team in 2020.

SHELBY -- Nineteen-year-old Mansfield native Natalie Hershberger has quite a story to tell. At the age of five she began training in the martial art of Taekwondo and has spent years traveling around the globe competing.

She has held the world champion title numerous times and now has her sights set on the 2024 Olympics.