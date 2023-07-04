Craftsmen trucks

Stephen Mallozzi on track at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022. (Wikimedia photo)

LEXINGTON -- The rising stars of NASCAR roar back into the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and its accompanying support races will be at Mid-Ohio on Friday and Saturday for the second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

Highlights from the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio in 2022. 

