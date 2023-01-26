LEXINGTON -- IndyCars and NASCAR trucks highlight the 2023 racing schedule at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course -- a season that doesn't include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Mid-Ohio announced its upcoming schedule for spectator events on Thursday, including the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on June 30-July 2 and the NASCAR Craftsman O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on July 7-8.
The IMSA decision left a hole in the track's schedule in May that has not been filled as Mid-Ohio prepares for its 62nd season of racing.
IMSA officials announced in 2022 that the sports car series was adding the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and eliminating races at Mid-Ohio and Detroit.
Mid-Ohio, a 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road course outside of Lexington, had hosted IMSA, and many other forms of sports car racing, over the years, including May 2022.
“It was a difficult choice of course, but we have long-term partners across the country with sanctioning agreements, and it’s just a matter of trying to align the value of the partners and where they want to go," IMSA President John Doonan said when the change was announced.
The change didn't sit well with many, including Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer-Shank Racing.
MSR is based in Pataskala, about an hour south of the Mid-Ohio, and Shank told The Podium Finish website he wasn't happy with the IMSA decision to leave the Ohio track.
“I’m not even sure how to put this…I’m not sure how I want to talk about it. But, it’s never good when you lose your home race track, so I’m not happy about that side for sure," Shank said in an article published in August.
Mid-Ohio is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, an Indianapolis-based motorsports event ownership and management company that owns, operates and promotes race properties in Lexington, Portland, Oregon, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Toronto, Ontario.
Jack Carney, coordinator of marketing and communications for Green Savoree, said Mid-Ohio is in the process of removing grandstands one and two from outside the back straight.
"One new larger grandstand will be erected in their place ahead of the 2023 season. Season race pass holders looking to renew their passes will be relocated to similar positions in the new seating area," Carney said Thursday.
In conjunction with the schedule release, featuring four major spectator events, the renewal period for Mid-Ohio season race passes began Thursday and will go until Feb. 16. Public ticket sales will begin Feb. 21.
The Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, the longest continuously-running spectator event at the track, kicks off the schedule on June 23-25 for its 41st running.
The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association-sanctioned weekend will provide a variety of race types with classic and modern race cars, highlighted by the newly formed Prototype Spring Series Association and the Trans Am Series.
The Honda Indy 200, Ohio's largest annual motorsports event, returns on Fourth of July weekend for the 40th running of the open-wheel event.
Amongst the current events on the NTT IndyCar Series, only the Indianapolis 500 has run more races.
In 2022, The Honda Indy 200 featured a victory by Scott McLaughlin as he held off 2021 series champion Alex Palou over the final 17 laps.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Mid-Ohio for a second year. ARCA Menards Series stock cars will also be featured, kicking off the weekend on July 7.
The inaugural O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 featured a battle in the closing laps as Parker Kligerman beat Zane Smith to the finish line by 0.119 seconds.
Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will make its 28th appearance at the facility on July 21-23.
Permco, an Ohio-based manufacturing leader of high-pressure hydraulic gear pumps and motors, joins the event as the title sponsor.
The Mid-Ohio tradition is one of the largest annual motorcycling gatherings in the world celebrating the history of motorcycling in America and featuring racing, bike shows, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America and more.
“We are excited to once again bring our fans a terrific variety of motorsport events in 2023,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
“It’s exciting to partner with Permco as the new title sponsor of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, and we look forward to having the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series return after a hugely successful first outing in 2022. We can’t wait to see our fans back at the track for all these events this summer," Rust said.
All four race events remain on their traditional weekends. Additional support series will be announced at a later date for each race weekend delivering non-stop action.
In addition to the four major spectator events, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host more than 20 club weekend racing events from April to October in 2023.
Mid-Ohio Season race passholders can attend these events for free and the general public can gain access on select weekends for a nominal fee as determined.
Children 12 and under always receive free general admission at Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:
A comprehensive motorsports facility outside Lexington, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout.
Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland, the natural terrain road course annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders.
It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring more than 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.