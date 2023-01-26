Josef Newgarden

Josef Newgarden won the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the HPD Ridgeline in 2021.

 Joe Skibinski

LEXINGTON -- IndyCars and NASCAR trucks highlight the 2023 racing schedule at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course -- a season that doesn't include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mid-Ohio announced its upcoming schedule for spectator events on Thursday, including the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on June 30-July 2 and the NASCAR Craftsman O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on July 7-8.

Mid Ohio grandstand

The photo above shows the positioning for the new grandstand at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. (Mid-Ohio image)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments