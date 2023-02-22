CANTON — Elisa McFadden capped her high school diving career in style.
Macey Wade is just warming up.
A senior at Lexington, McFadden placed 18th in Wednesday’s 1-meter diving competition during the Division II state swimming and diving tournament at C.T. Branin Natatorium. Wade, a sophomore at Mansfield Senior, finished 28th.
Chagrin Falls junior Samantha Holtz won the event with an 11-dive score of 454.95 points. Holtz finished fourth as a sophomore. Napoleon junior Mara Cashman was runner-up after placing third last year.
McFadden finished with a score of 215.55 points. She reached the semifinals, but just missed out on reaching the finals. All 32 participants perform five dives in the preliminaries and the top 20 advance to the semifinals to perform three additional dives. The top 16 then advance to the finals for three more dives.
Wade had a five-dive score of 121.95.
The swimming portion of the Division II state tournament begins with preliminaries at 5 p.m. Thursday. Swimmers who finish in the top 16 in the prelims advance to Friday’s finals at 5 p.m.
The top eight finishers in Thursday’s prelims will swim in the ‘A’ final and compete for state championships. The next eight swim in the ‘B’ final. All 16 swimmers who advance to Friday’s finals are All-Ohioans. The top eight are guaranteed of state medals.