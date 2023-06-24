Rafa Matos

LEXINGTON – Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang will lead the field to green for Sunday’s 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic, race three of the 3-Dimensional Services Group Triple Track Tournament. Matos laid down a lap time of 1:24.399 to earn his second Motul Pole Award of 2023. 

Trans-Am Series race at Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host Sunday’s 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic, race three of the 3-Dimensional Services Group Triple Track Tournament.
