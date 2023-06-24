LEXINGTON – Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang will lead the field to green for Sunday’s 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic, race three of the 3-Dimensional Services Group Triple Track Tournament. Matos laid down a lap time of 1:24.399 to earn his second Motul Pole Award of 2023.
“We didn’t have a lot of track time this weekend because of the rain yesterday, so this morning was really our first session of the weekend,” said Matos. “This was a much-needed pole position for myself and the team after losing two cars in the Detroit Grand Prix from crashing pretty bad in the second race.
"The team gave everything building a new car for [team owner] Doug [Peterson]. We have to remember this team has managed to put a driver on the podium every single race this season except the second race in Detroit, and [teammate] Austin [Green] had a great shot of finishing on the podium there before he got caught in a wreck.
"Hats off to the 3-Dimensional Services Group team for giving me a car that I can be very competitive with in qualifying. Hopefully we’ll make the right adjustments overnight and win this race tomorrow.”
Qualifying Top Five
1. Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (1:24.399)
2. Connor Zilisch, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro (1:24.420)