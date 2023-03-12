Brock Durbin

Mapleton's Brock Durbin wrestles Norwalk St. Paul's Casper Caizzo in the Division III 126-pound state semifinal match Saturday at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center. Durbin won 2-0.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS — Brock Durbin will carry the flag for north central Ohio.

Mapleton’s 126-pound junior will wrestle for a state title after beating Norwalk St. Paul’s Casper Caizzo 2-0 in the winner’s bracket semifinals Saturday evening inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

The state wrestling tournament continued Saturday at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

