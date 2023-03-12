COLUMBUS — It wasn’t the fairy-tale ending Brock Durbin hoped for, but the Mapleton junior joined an exclusive fraternity Sunday inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.
Durbin was pinned by Xenia Legacy Christian Academy junior Dillon Campbell in the second period of the Division III 126-pound championship match during the final day of the state wrestling tournament. Campbell became a three-time state champ, adding the 126 crown to the 113-pound title he was as a freshman in 2021 and last year’s 120-pound championship.
Durbin, meanwhile, became the third three-time state placer in Mapleton history. He joined two-time state champ Corey Kline in the select club and has a chance to match two-time state champ Marcus Gordon as a four-time state placer next year.
None of that mattered Sunday evening, though.
“It’s nice to do that, but I just think of this tournament as another tournament and I want to win every tournament,” said Durbin, who was 3-1 on the weekend and finished the year with a 41-2 record. “It’s obviously not what I wanted, but it’s a good experience. You can learn from losing and use that as motivation for next year and come back even stronger.”
Durbin was the only north central Ohio wrestler vying for a state crown in Sunday evening’s championship finals.