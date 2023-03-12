Brock Durbin

Mapleton's Brock Durbin wrestles Legacy Christian's Dillon Campbell in the Division III 1260pound state championship match Sunday at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS — It wasn’t the fairy-tale ending Brock Durbin hoped for, but the Mapleton junior joined an exclusive fraternity Sunday inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

Durbin was pinned by Xenia Legacy Christian Academy junior Dillon Campbell in the second period of the Division III 126-pound championship match during the final day of the state wrestling tournament. Campbell became a three-time state champ, adding the 126 crown to the 113-pound title he was as a freshman in 2021 and last year’s 120-pound championship.

GALLERY: State Wrestling Tournament Day 3

The state wrestling tournament concluded Sunday at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.