Prince Charles Williams is shown here with his niece, Rakayla Smith, during a Black History Month presentation at Mansfield St. Peter's High School.

MANSFIELD -- Students in Roy Shoulder’s sophomore sociology class had a simple assignment for Black History Month. Research an individual who made an impact in the Black community.

Students were tasked with creating a poster and then had to give a presentation to help make that person “come to life.”

