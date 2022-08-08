Long jumper.JPG

Mansfield's Trindon Flenoury soars into the pit during the long jump competition.

MANSFIELD -- Six athletes from Mansfield competed over the past week at the Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina, and one of them earned All-American honors.

Trindon Flenoury received All-American honors in the boys 12-year-old division in two events, the high jump (where he placed third by going over the bar at 4-feet, 9.09 inches, and the long jump (where he was fifth by leaping 16-feet, 0.91 inches).

GALLERY: Junior Olympics

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.

