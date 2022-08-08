MANSFIELD -- Six athletes from Mansfield competed over the past week at the Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina, and one of them earned All-American honors.
Trindon Flenoury received All-American honors in the boys 12-year-old division in two events, the high jump (where he placed third by going over the bar at 4-feet, 9.09 inches, and the long jump (where he was fifth by leaping 16-feet, 0.91 inches).
Trindon Flenoury is shown here with his All-American medal at the Junior Olympics.
Aaron Thornton, 17-18 boys division, 84th in 100-meter dash, 11.53 seconds.
Aaron Thornton, 17-18 boys division, 64th in 400-meter hurdles, 59.79 seconds.
Lukas Stultz, 13 boys division, 46th in 800-meter run, 2:22.01.
Trindon Flenoury, 12 boys division, 5th in long jump, 16 feet, 0.91 inches.
Lukas Stultz, 13 boys division, 18th in long jump, 17 feet. 0.33 inches.
Trindon Flenoury, 12 boys division, 3rd in high jump, 4 feet, 9.09 inches.
Amil Upchurch, 17-18 boys division, 9th in high jump, 6 feet, 4.77 inches.
Maurice Ware, 17-18 boys division, 15th in high jump, 6 feet, 2.80 inches.
