Cameron Hershberger

A Jordanian athlete trains while Black Belt Pro Fitness instructor Cameron Hershberger watches on during a recent training session.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently.

A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments