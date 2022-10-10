MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently.
A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
Black Belt Pro Fitness President and CEO Chris Hershberger and his staff hosted the group. Hershberger took a group of up-and-coming American athletes, including his daughter, Natalie, to Jordan in 2019.
“We went with a contingent of 10 people over to Jordan at the end of March of 2019 and we spent 10 days over there,” Hershberger said. “We trained in refugee camps where they were developing taekwondo schools for Syrian refugees coming into Jordan.
“It was quite the exchange and we knew we were going to reciprocate. We were planning do it sooner than later, but when COVID hit it really derailed those opportunities. We finally got to that point and being that I was one of the leaders of the contingent that went, they asked me to host them coming here. It was a really cool opportunity.”
The Jordanians split their time between Mansfield and Dublin, where Hershberger opened a second Black Belt Pro Fitness in June. The Mansfield location opened in early-2019.
"What they found appealing was that we were going to be able to give them an experience that entailed a big city and a small city like Mansfield,” Hershberger said. “They really favored Mansfield. They loved how quiet it was.
“We took them to OSR (the Ohio State Reformatory) and did the whole Shawshank Tour. They went to Kingwood Center and spent an afternoon there and ate lunch. They were in downtown shopping and touring the whole downtown area.”
The Jordanian party was comprised of four up-and-coming athletes and four administrators, including the head coach of Jordan’s national team and the executive director of Jordan’s taekwondo federation. The group trained in both Dublin and Mansfield and also took a day trip to Cedar Point.
“When we went from Mansfield to Cedar Point, it was more back roads. They saw the rural version of Ohio and really enjoyed the scenery,” Hershberger said. “They live in a desert climate, so for them to see green trees and farms is pretty eye-opening. We take that stuff for granted, but when you live in that region of the world and you come over here … they were in awe.”
Taekwondo is among the most popular sports in Jordan. The county boasted a silver medalist at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were held in Tokyo in 2021 because of the pandemic.
“What people don’t know about taekwondo is it is among the most participated-in individual sports in the world, in the Middle East especially,” Hershberger said. “I think Jordan is ranked in the Top 10 in the world. They are ahead of the United States.
“They couldn’t believe how saturated we are with sports here. They asked how many kids we have in our program and when I told them we have about 150, they were stunned because they have a thousand kids in their program. They aren’t competing against football, basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball.”
The Jordanians left for home on Oct. 4 after a 10-day stay in Ohio. Hershberger said Mansfield left a lasting impression on the group.
“Everybody welcomed them with open arms,” Hershberger said. “When we were saying our goodbyes, the thing that kept coming up is they couldn’t believe how nice people were, especially in Mansfield.”