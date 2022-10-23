Arlin Field Stadium lights
Buy Now

Arlin Field has hosted numerous playoff games through the years, and will do so again this weekend when Ontario visits Mansfield Senior.

 Zach Massa, Correspondent

MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments