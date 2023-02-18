Mekhi Bradley

Mansfield Senior's Mekhi Bradley wrestles Mount Vernon's Alex Taylor in the 215-pound finals of the Ohio Cardinal Conference meet Saturday at Ashland's Arrow Arena. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND — Mekhi Bradley capped one of the greatest careers in Ohio Cardinal Conference history Saturday inside Arrow Arena.

Mansfield Senior’s 215-pounder won his third Ohio Cardinal Conference championship with a 9-3 victory over Mount Vernon freshman Alex Taylor. Bradley also won a pair of junior high OCC titles, giving him five conference crowns in six years.

