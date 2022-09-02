Coach Chioke Bradley preseason 2022.jpeg

Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley is one of eight new members of the Mansfield Senior Athletic Hall of Fame.

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Senior Athletic Hall of Fame will open it doors to eight greats on Saturday at the Mansfield Senior High School.

The eight newest members will be recognized during a pregame celebration Friday at Arlin Field. The Tygers will take on Massillon with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

