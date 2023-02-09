MADISON TOWNSHIP — Taylor Huff is one step closer to realizing her dream.
A 2021 Madison graduate, Huff was added to the United States Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team roster Thursday. She will join the team in Paris from Feb. 12 to 21 for training and two friendlies against France’s U-23 national team.
“It’s so crazy,” Huff said. “(The U-23 team) is the last step before the full U.S. Women’s National Team.”
For Huff, the last few months have been a whirlwind of excitement. She transferred from the University of Tennessee, where she was the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021 and an All-America third-teamer last fall, to Florida State in December.
She trained in England over the holiday break and will be headed back across the Atlantic in a few days.
“It’s a constant go-go-go,” Huff said. “I’m always busy, but it’s the good kind of busy so I’m totally fine with it.”
This isn’t the first time Huff has appeared on the national team radar. She was invited to the Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team training camp in May of 2022 as it prepared for last August’s FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.
Huff is one of 20 players from across the country selected to the U-23 team, including Florida State teammate Lauren Flynn. The team is coached by Carrie Kveton, a former assistant coach with the Washington Spirit and OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League who is currently the Head of Individual Development for Denmark’s FC Nordsjaelland.
The U-23 team will play its French counterpart in games Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 at Clairefontaine, France’s national training center.