Taylor Huff
Madison's Taylor Huff dribbles past a Granville defender during the 2020 Division II state championship match at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Taylor Huff is one step closer to realizing her dream.

A 2021 Madison graduate, Huff was added to the United States Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team roster Thursday. She will join the team in Paris from Feb. 12 to 21 for training and two friendlies against France’s U-23 national team.

