MADISON TOWNSHIP — Isaac Brooks has been chasing the ghost of Frank Douglas his entire career.
Madison’s senior hurdler will try to run down Douglas and his younger brother at this weekend’s state track and field tournament at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Brooks qualified for the Division I meet in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles for a second straight year. If all goes according to script, he will line up against Columbus Beechcroft’s Jayden Douglas — the younger brother of 2015 Madison grad and school record holder Frank Douglas — in the finals of both events Saturday afternoon.
Brooks and the younger Douglas duked it out in finals of the 300s at last year’s state meet. Douglas finished second to state champ Erich Rhodeback of Mount Vernon, while Brooks was third. Douglas finished in 38.24 with Brooks (38.32) on his heels.
Douglas has the top seed time in the 300s going into Friday’s preliminaries (37.12). Brooks is tied for third with Damon Frabotta of Cleveland St. Ignatius (37.84) with Big Walnut’s Alec Carr second at 37.30.
Brooks is still chasing Frank Douglas’ school record in both the 110s (14.26) and the 300s (37.65).
“I was always inspired by Frank’s records and use them to push me,” Brooks said after the Ohio Cardinal Conference meet. “I have something to aim for.”
Madison coach Andrew Saris hopes to see his star hurdler dual with Jayden Douglas in Saturday’s finals.
“Nothing is guaranteed, but it would be exciting to see Isaac and (Douglas) in the finals,” Saris said earlier this season. “That would be a fun show again.”
Brooks is of several area athletes who will be in action this weekend. Here’s a look at the area’s other state qualifiers:
Division I
Mansfield Senior’s Amil Upchurch and Maurice Ware could both find themselves on the podium in the high jump. Both cleared 6-foot-6 at last week’s Findlay regional meet. Upchurch won the regional title because he had fewer misses at 6-5 and Ware was second. Only Westerville South’s Reign Winston (6-10.75) had a better leap in the regionals.
Senior High’s Keontez Bradley will compete in the 400 after placing fourth at the regional meet in 49.20.
Ashland’s Luka Will will compete in the 800, while Lexington’s Carter Newman will compete in the discus competition.
Division II
Shelby will send a large contingent to the state meet.
The Whippets boys and girls 4x800 relay teams will both be in action Friday. Connor Henkel will be in the hunt for a podium finish in the long jump after leaping 21-7.75 at last week’s Lexington regional meet.
Shelby’s Garrett Baker and Clear Fork’s Ethan Staley will both compete in the pole vault competition. Both cleared 14-10 last week at Lex.
Shelby’s Kayla Gonzales will compete in the 1,600 run, while teammate Reyna Hoffman will compete in the 800. Hoffman will be joined by Galion’s Zaynah Tate.
Shelby’s Mason Hendrickson and Huck Finnegan will both run in the 3,200.
Ontario’s Miles Meisse will battle for a state title in the 800 after win a regional crown last week in 1:56.25. Meisse has the third fastest seed time in the 18-runner field.
Ontario’s Ellie Maurer won a regional title in the 3,200 and brings the sixth fastest seed time into the state meet (11:14.23).
Clear Fork’s Bekah Conrad will compete in the discus competition.
Division III
Lucas’ Shelby Grover and Colonel Crawford’s Katie Ruffener will both compete in four individual events in the Division III state meet. The duo will battle in both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles and the long jump. Grover also qualified in the 200, while Ruffener will compete in the 100.
Grover and Ruffener will be joined in the 300 hurdles by Loudonville’s Corri Vermilya.
Three other area athletes, Loudonville’s Sydney Polen and Mapleton’s Bella Tabler and Madison Bailey, will also take part in the girls long jump competition.
St. Peter’s Peyton Bodnar will compete in the 400 and the 200, while Plymouth’s Caiden Allen qualified in the 100.
Colonel Crawford’s Trevor Vogt will be in action in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Carter Valentine will compete in the long jump. The Eagles’ Corin Feik qualified in the discus, while Niyah Shipman and Liv Krassow will both compete in the high jump. Julia Feik will compete in the shot put for Colonel Crawford, while Gabby Roston will take part in the pole vault.
Crestview’s Wade Bolin qualified for state in both the shot put and discus. He will be joined in the discus competition by Lucas’ Grant Barrett.
Crestview’s Shawn Bailey will compete in the pole vault. Teammates Tommy O’Neill will compete in the 1,600, as will Morgan Welch.
Crestview’s boys 4x800 relay team will compete, as will the 4x100 relay unit and the 4x400 foursome. Colonel Crawford’s boys 4x100 team also will be in action.
The Loudonville girls 4x200 relay team will be in action. Colonel Crawford’s girls 4x400 team also qualified.
Seated
Lexington’s Megan Haring will compete in the seated 100 and the seated 400 events.