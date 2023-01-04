Nate Whitcomb plows through the Tygers

All-Ohio Madison running back Nate Whitcomb plows through the Mansfield Senior defense during the 1992 game at Ram Field.

 Courtesy of the Madison High School yearbook

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The wall of fame will soon be replaced by a Hall of Fame.

The Madison athletic department recently announced the formation of the Madison Comprehensive High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inaugural class will be recognized in August.

Whitfield and Billingsley

Madison linebacker Brent Billingsley (left) and All-Ohio receiver Rob Whitfield (right) are shown here on the sidelines of a road game during the 1992 football season.

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000.

