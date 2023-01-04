MADISON TOWNSHIP — The wall of fame will soon be replaced by a Hall of Fame.
The Madison athletic department recently announced the formation of the Madison Comprehensive High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inaugural class will be recognized in August.
“There has long been talk of the importance of an athletic hall of fame at Madison to recognize not only athletes, but anyone who has contributed to the success of the Madison athletic programs,” athletic director and Madison graduate Doug Rickert said.
“This could be players, coaches, community members or staff who have helped in so many ways … here at Madison.”
Madison’s existing wall of fame is open only to athletes that were recognized as first-team or second-team All-Ohioans or athletes who finished in the top seven at the state wrestling, swimming or track championships.
“Some of our best athletes did not earn these awards, but had excellent careers at Madison,” Rickert said. “We also have many teams that have not been recognized, as well as coaches, community members and staff that worked tirelessly to make sure our programs ran smoothly. This led to the creation of a formal hall of fame.”
In order to be nominated, an athlete must be graduated for no fewer than 10 years. Likewise, any nominated team must be at least 10 years removed to be considered for induction.
Nomination forms will be available at the school website. Hard copies will be available in the athletic secretary’s office at the high school.
“This is a way to have people select an individual or team that they feel is worthy of hall of fame recognition,” Rickert said. “Nominations will be reviewed by the hall of fame committee.
"Our inaugural class will consist of 10 people and teams. We will continue to try to add anywhere from six to seven members every year.”