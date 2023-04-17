Ryan Pore

Madison graduate Ryan Pore addresses the audience during the University of Tulsa athletic hall of fame induction ceremony.

 Photo courtesy Tulsa athletic department

MADISON TOWNSHIP — There will be no shortage of star power when the Madison Athletic Hall of Fame welcomes its inaugural class of inductees later this year.

Nine luminaries will be enshrined, along with the 1997 state championship volleyball team, at the Aug. 12 induction banquet at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. Tickets for the event are $25 and will be for sale beginning in May.

Joe Jakubick

Joe Jakubick, St. Peter's varsity basketball coach, waves to the welcoming crowd in 2014.
Madison volleyball state championship banner
Buy Now

Since 1993, Madison has had six visits to the Final Four: 1993, 1997,1998, 2008, 2010, 2011. The Rams won the state championship in 1997.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.