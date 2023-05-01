MADISON TOWNSHIP — The youngest athletes from Madison Local Schools will have their time to shine during the Elementary Olympics on May 16.
Students in third and fourth grade will compete in events including the 50-yard dash, 100-meter sprint, 400-meter sprint, 4x100 relay, standing long jump and medicine ball throw.
Students of all ages, parents and community members are invited to attend. High school coaches and athletes will lead activities on the field for competing and non-competing students alike.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Ram Field. Second grade students will kick off the festivities with a fun run around the track.
"We wanted to find a way to incorporate the second grade so they could get to see what they have to look forward to the following year," said Kyle Gordon, assistant principal at Madison South Elementary.
Students from each elementary school qualify for the event through preliminaries held during their physical education classes. Gordon said there were about 200 competitors and 500 spectators last year.
Students will once again compete as individuals while also earning points for their school during every event. Ribbons will be given to top three finishers for each event and one trophy will be awarded to the top elementary school.
Madison South won the top elementary school prize last year. Principal Nicole Cox said teachers and students are looking forward to defending the title.
"I was very proud of all of our participants and not just because we did win the trophy, but for the team work that was shown," Cox said. "The smiles we saw that night were priceless."
Cox praised Gordon and the district's elementary physical education teachers for putting the event together and creating a supportive atmosphere for the students.
The Madison Elementary Olympics are open to the public. Entrance is free, but donations for the schools PE departments will be accepted.
"We had a great response last year from the students, staff, and community," Gordon said. "We want to continue this tradition moving forward."