Students compete in a track event during last year's Madison Elementary Olympics.

 Submitted

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The youngest athletes from Madison Local Schools will have their time to shine during the Elementary Olympics on May 16.

Students in third and fourth grade will compete in events including the 50-yard dash, 100-meter sprint, 400-meter sprint, 4x100 relay, standing long jump and medicine ball throw.

Spectators at the Madison Elementary Olympics in 2022.
