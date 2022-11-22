Ron Schaub
Ron Schaub stepped away as the Lexington girls tennis coach, but will coach the boys team in the spring.

 Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Ron Schaub has a little more free time on his hands these days, but Lexington’s longtime tennis coach hasn’t slowed down all that much.

Schaub quietly stepped away as Lexington’s girls tennis coach before the start of the 2022-23 school year, vacating a position he had held since 1994. He will continue as the boys coach in the spring.

