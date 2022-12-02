MANSFIELD — Cody Stevens crouched on the bright orange mat and raised his voice to carry above the din of a girl’s basketball game on the other side of the gym.
Members of the Mansfield Senior High wrestling team sat in a semicircle around him. But no bodies hit the mat that afternoon.
Stevens was one of three speakers at “Tyger Tuesday,” a weekly program that brings in community members to talk about their careers.
“It was a great experience," Stevens said. “Wrestling’s done so much for me; I wanted to give back.”
Assistant coach Michael Brown spearheaded the program last season. The team ends practice early each Tuesday so students can hear from two or three speakers. Speakers are given about 15 minutes to talk about their upbringing and career, and answer questions from wrestlers.
The speaker lineup this season includes business owners, local politicians, an attorney and professionals in retail management, human relations, real estate, insurance, corporate security and project management.
“We’re molding young adults. It’s not just about wrestling. It’s life after wrestling,” head coach Jesse Palser said. “They’re building relationships with people, asking questions.”
Stevens, a retired professional fighter and owner of Wolverine MMA HQ and Performance, said wrestling was pretty much the only thing he cared about in high school.
The Madison grad wanted to wrestle in the Marine Corps after high school, but was unable due to recurring asthma attacks. After graduating, he got a job drilling wells. The pay was good, but Stevens got no fulfillment from the work.
“Everyday I thought about my last wrestling match,” he told the athletes.
Stevens' path took a turn when friends introduced him to the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting. In 2006, he stepped into the ring for the first time, taking on a kickboxer from New York. He ended the fight with one eye swollen shut – but he won.
“I knew that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said.
Stevens continued working a day job 50 to 60 hours a week for about two years until his MMA career took off. It took years of living frugally, but he made a career out of fighting. Today, he works as a trainer and owns his own MMA gym.
He advised the wrestlers that it’s never too early to start forming connections.
“You’re building relationships right now, whether you realize it or not,” he said. “They can catapult you in your career or whatever you want to do, or they can hinder you.”
Stevens finished his talk by promising the athletes free admission to the next show — provided they had passing grades and a report of good character from their coaches.
City council member Aurelio Diaz and firefighter Charles Swank joined Stevens for the most recent Tyger Tuesday session.
Swank, a 2002 Clear Fork graduate, spoke about his time in the U.S. Army and his career as a firefighter. He currently works as a firefighter for Washington Township in Dublin, Ohio.
Swank told students the job required hard work, but he enjoys the flexibility of the schedule.
Aurelio Diaz, councilman for Mansfield’s 5th Ward, spoke to the team about his journey into local politics.
Diaz said he hadn’t always been politically active, but was inspired to take action after seeing a lack of positive changes in his ward.
He encouraged students to take the privilege of voting seriously once they turn 18 and not to mindlessly vote down a party line.
“When you get to that point, you really have to do your homework and see who that person is,” he said.
Wrestlers said they appreciated the chance to learn more about various career opportunities.
“All of them require discipline, which we learn in wrestling," said sophomore Christian Douglas.