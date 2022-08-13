Cade Stover.jpg

Lexington graduate Cade Stover, an Ohio State tight end, is shown here during the Purdue game on Nov. 13, 2021 at Ohio Stadium.

 Cory Wonderly/Courtesy of The Ohio State University

COLUMBUS – Cade Stover has worked his way from farmland in rural Richland County to knighthood at one of the most storied football programs in the country.

The Lexington graduate and 2018 Mr. Football winner was tabbed as an Ohio State football team captain on Saturday. Captains were selected after a vote by the team's players, the school stated.

