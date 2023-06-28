Sorelle
Submitted Photo

LEXINGTON — The singing sisters of Sorellé from Lexington, Ohio, are set to serve in multiple honorary roles at the 40th running of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 2.

The group gained national exposure this spring, finishing fourth in the most recent season of “The Voice,” NBC’s singing reality competition show.