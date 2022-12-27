Stover at Penn State.jpg

Lexington graduate Cade Stover, an Ohio State team captain, breaks through the final of three Penn State tackle attempts on his way to a 24-yard touchdown at Happy Valley, Pa., in October.

 Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University

ATLANTA -- Cade Stover has turned the page from Michigan. He has Georgia on his mind.

The Lexington High School graduate and Ohio State football captain expects his teammates have done the same.

Cade Stover Mug

Cade Stover

#GoBucks

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments