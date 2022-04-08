LEXINGTON – Scott Oliver grew up watching cars whiz around the track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Now he’s hoping to make a name for himself behind the wheel.
Oliver will make his Mid-Ohio debut this weekend in the third round of the World Racing League’s Midwest and national championship season. The endurance racing league attracts some of the nation’s best amateur competitors, many of whom have aspirations to go pro.
The WRL program will feature a pair of eight-hour endurance races over Saturday and Sunday. Oliver will compete in the #257 entry, a Hyundai Veloster sponsored by Copeland Motorsports of Maryland.
His teammates for the weekend include 2022 Daytona Mazda MX-5 Cup winner Tyler Gonzalez, national level kart driver Zach Hollingshead and fellow Mazda MX-5 Cup drivers Matt Curry and Joey Atanasio.
Oliver, a 20-year-old Lexington native, dreamed of racing ever since discovering old photos of his father Keith competing.
Keith, who hails from the Cleveland area, used to club race BMWs at Mid-Ohio.
“He found an old VHS tape of me and pictures of my racing. He was probably 6 or 7 years old. He's talked about it ever since,” Keith said.
“It’s in the DNA.”
Oliver's family couldn’t afford youth racing while he was growing up, but he spent hours at tracks across the state watching races with his father and grandfather. Meanwhile, he channeled his calm, focused demeanor into other pursuits.
He was a member of the Lexington High School bowling team, becoming the first male in the history of the program to compete at the Division I state tournament. He also earned high marks as a musician, playing bass in the All-Ohio Orchestra.
After working at Mid-Ohio for two summers, Oliver decided to do whatever it took to begin his racing career.
He began competitive driving later than most at 18 years old.
He works four jobs to finance his passion – packaging groceries, delivering pizza and picking up deliveries for DoorDash and GrubHub in between shifts.
“I ended up saving just barely enough, got into some kart events, and then showed instant success and we just kind of built up from there,” he said.
Keith believes “instant success” is an understatement. Scott won the third kart race of his first tournament.
“People go years without winning a kart race,” he said. “His racing buddies have been doing this their whole lives. Scott is just as good as they are in their lap times and Scott's only been doing this for 2 1/2 years.”
Oliver went on to place sixth in his first national race, despite a challenging lead up. He wrecked his car during the prefinal, slamming into a wall.
According to Keith, Oliver won 6 of his 11 races last year. Most were kart races, but he also took top honors during a BMW race.
Last September, he was first overall and first in class at American Endurance Racing in Nelson Ledges. The endurance race also got off to a rocky start.
As he began to round the first curve of the track, Oliver realized his wheel wasn't turning. He eventually rounded the corner and made it back to the pit, where his crew discovered a rear tire had been put on the front of the vehicle.
"It rubbed up against the strut tower. Just burned the sidewall off slowly," Oliver recalled.
Nevertheless, he got back on the track and wracked up more miles than any of his competitors.
When he’s not working or competing, Oliver keeps his skills sharp with a homemade simulator he built in his basement. Keith attributes his son's success to dedication and "raw talent."
The soft-spoken racer is less comfortable talking about his accomplishments.
"I'm pretty good, but you just got to keep working," he said. "It's athletics, right? Everybody's got a little ego. Everybody thinks they're the best. You kind of have to think that way sometimes."