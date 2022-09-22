Kamden Mowry

Ashland's Kamden Mowry follows his approach shot during Thursday's Ohio Cardinal Conference tournament at Mohican Hills Golf Course.

JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament.

Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.

GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Golf Tournament

The final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference tournament was held Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 38
Hannah Smith

Lexington's Hannah Smith hits an approach shot during the Ohio Cardinal Conference tournament Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course. 

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments