Elyana Weaver

Lexington's Elyana Weaver emerges from the woods near the finish line during the Division II/III girls race at Saturday's Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND — Lady Lex ran away and hid from the competition Saturday at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational.

Competing in the Division II/III race, Lady Lex cruised to the team title with a score of 39. Huron (70) was a distant second and Norwayne (71) was third.

GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division II/III Races

The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

