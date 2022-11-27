Ryan Day at Skull Session

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is shown here at the Skull Session in St. John Arena before his Buckeyes were hammered 45-23 by Michigan on Saturday in Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State fans should know well the name Larry Coker. He was the defensive backs coach at Ohio State in 1993 and 1994.

Coker eventually wound up at Miami and when Butch Davis was hired away from the Hurricanes by the Cleveland Browns in 2001, Coker, a career assistant with no track record as a head coach, was handed the reins to the most dominant program in college football.

