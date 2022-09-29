Nearly 40 children, all with special needs, competed on two age-based teams.
Unstoppables was founded in 2018 by Lindsay and Laura Roberts, a Butler couple raising two sons with autism. It started as a baseball league, but has since expanded to include basketball and soccer.
Lindsay said the goal of the league is to allow all children the chance to play sports in an accepting, barrier-free environment.
Unlike many athletics programs for special needs children, Unstoppables teams compete against typically-developing peers.
“We didn’t want to be segregated on our own soccer field in the corner. We wanted to play with other kids,” she said.
“(The other teams) allow us to score goals and then they score goals on us. They’re just really inclusive. They don’t look at our kids any differently.”
The league’s premiere soccer season included five games against teams from the Lexington Soccer Association. Each game took place at Patriot Park fields three and four.
“(The Lexington Soccer Association) blocked out these fields for five weeks for us, meaning that they had to potentially play more away games," Unstoppables soccer coach Roxanne Dreuschler said.
"They were super supportive of what we’re trying to do. I can’t thank them enough.”
Dreuschler said the athletes, parents and coaches of opposing teams have also been supportive. She's watched players offer advice on the field and celebrate with Unstoppable athletes after they successfully execute a play.
“They’re helping our kids learn the game even though they don’t have to," she said. "That’s been really cool to watch."
Each Unstoppables soccer player was paired with a buddy who stayed by their side during games to offer guidance, assistance and encouragement as needed.
Most of the soccer season buddies were members of the Lexington High School girls soccer program.
"I think the best thing to watch is the relationships," Dreuschler said.
“Knowing that all these high school girls that may not ever be exposed to something like this are now creating bonds and forming relationships with kids, it’s just fantastic."
Amy Green, whose son plays Unstoppables soccer, believes the program helps parents and players on opposing teams, too.
"This teaches all kids and parents it's OK we're all different," she said. "It takes that stigma and the scariness away.”
Green said being part of the Unstoppables Youth League has been life-changing for her son, Nate.
“We drive an hour one way to get here because there's nothing like this in Dublin,” she said.
Before joining Unstoppables, Nate tried to follow in his brothers’ footsteps on another soccer team. He struggled to keep up and quickly became discouraged.
When Green suggested he try again in a new league, he was skeptical.
“At first he had a really hard time, he was nervous, he didn’t want to go in,” she recalled.
After a season of Unstoppables basketball and soccer, Nate showed no hint of shyness or hesitation Saturday morning. While coaches prepared for the game, he ran around the sidelines, chatting with friends and showing off the family’s new puppy.
Green said he’s more confident on and off the field.
“You see all of them grow because they're in an environment where they're comfortable," she said.
"They're not criticized for their mistakes, people cheer them on. They come and they give their best and all the kids progress so much."
With a little extra support, Nate and his teammates are doing things that once seemed impossible.
“I never thought he’d learn to catch a ball," Green said. "We worked forever on that and he’s out there fielding goals.”
In the past, Lindsay said some of Unstoppables' older players were self-conscious about playing against their neurotypical peers.
"These younger kids are being brought up to know that they’re just as good as (the other kids)," she said.
"They haven’t been taught that they’re different because they’re really not. They think they’re here to compete against another team and they are.”
Just like other kids, the Unstoppables crew is competitive. The adults aren't keeping score.
“At the end, they ask who won," Lindsay said. "I always tell them they did.”