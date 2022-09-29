unstoppables soccer

Jack Cunningham, center left, kicks the ball during an Unstoppables Youth League soccer game at Patriot Park.

LEXINGTON — Jack Cunningham drove the soccer ball down the field with short, consistent kicks. Other players gradually surrounded him, cheering him along.

As the yellow team approached the penalty area, teammate Axl Burdine stepped in to take over, deftly moving the neon soccer ball towards the goal and into the net.

