Huck Finnegan

Shelby's Huck Finnegan sprints toward the finish line to win the 1,600 meter run at the Galion Kiwanis Invitational at Heise Park. Finnegan and his Shelby teammates will be in action at the Division II district meet at Ontario, which begins Thursday and concludes Saturday.

MANSFIELD — For area track and field athletes, the finish line is in sight.

The three-week sprint that is the postseason begins with this week’s district meets and culminates with the state tournament June 2 to 3 at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

