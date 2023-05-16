Shelby's Huck Finnegan sprints toward the finish line to win the 1,600 meter run at the Galion Kiwanis Invitational at Heise Park. Finnegan and his Shelby teammates will be in action at the Division II district meet at Ontario, which begins Thursday and concludes Saturday.
MANSFIELD — For area track and field athletes, the finish line is in sight.
The three-week sprint that is the postseason begins with this week’s district meets and culminates with the state tournament June 2 to 3 at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
The area’s four Division I boys teams will compete this week at two different sites. Mansfield Senior, Madison and Ashland will be in action Thursday and Saturday at the Findlay district. Field events begin at 4 p.m. Thursday with running prelims slated to begin at 5 p.m. The remaining field events will be contested Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with running finals set to start at 11:30 a.m.
The top-four finishers in each event at Findlay will advance to the regional tournament at Amherst.
The Lexington boys will compete at the Toledo St. Francis district meet, which begins Wednesday and concludes Friday. Field events will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, followed by running prelims at 5 p.m. Field events will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and running finals commence at 5:30 p.m.
The top four finishers in each event will advance to the regional tournament at Amherst.
The Division II district meet at Ontario will feature boys and girls teams from Clear Fork, Galion, Ontario and Shelby and the girls team from Lexington.
The action heats up Thursday with field events beginning at 4 p.m. and running prelims starting at 5 p.m. The meet resumes Saturday with field events beginning at 10 a.m. and running finals at 11:30 a.m.
The top four finishers in each event at Ontario advance to the Lexington regional meet.
The Division III meet at Colonel Crawford will feature a crowded local field. Boys and girls teams from Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Lucas, Mansfield Christian, Plymouth, St. Peter’s and Wynford will be in action.
Field events begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday with running prelims to follow at 5 p.m. The meet concludes Friday with field events set for 4 p.m. and running finals slated for 5 p.m.
The top-four finishers in each event qualify for the regional meet at Heath.